R Madhavan-starrer ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 26 

R Madhavan’s directorial debut ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 26. The film will release on Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. There, however, is no update regarding the OTT release of its Hindi and English versions.

“Essaying this role and helming this incredible story of Nambi sir was very crucial, and I’m glad that we will be able to reach many more households to inspire, enlighten and entertain through Amazon Prime Video,” Madhavan told news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Anupam Kher also backed the film and tweeted, “Watched R Madhavan’s Rocketry based on Nambi Narayanan’s life. OUTSTANDING! MOVING!! INSPIRATIONAL! Cried my heart out. Every Indian should watch it! And say sorry to Nambi Narayanan sir. That is how we can correct some wrongs done in the past. Bravo dear Madhavan.”

The R Madhavan film focuses on the life and tribulations of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan who was falsely implicated in an espionage case and jailed in 1994. Though free, Narayanan is still fighting for justice as those officials who falsely implicated him are scot free.

The film released in theatres on July 1 in English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. While the film’s Tamil version featured superstar Suriya in a cameo role, its Hindi version featured Shah Rukh Khan in the same role.

The film was shot at several locations like India, Serbia, France, Georgia, Russia and France. Rocketry has been prodjuced by Tricolour Films and Varghese Moolan Pictures.

