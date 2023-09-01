Rajinikanth gets BMW X7 and a share from profits of 'Jailer' from Sun Pictures' Kalanithi Maran

Unquestionably, superstar Rajinikanth continues to stand as an icon who commands immense respect and fascination. The recent success of Tamil film Jailer is the latest in the basket to prove the actor’s acting prowess. In order to celebrate the success of the movie, Sun Pictures' head, Kalanithi Maran has gifted a BMW car to superstar Rajinikanth along with a share of the profits from the film.

On September 1, Sun Pictures took to X to share a post where it showed that the head, Kalanithi Maran, gifted Rajinikanth a brand new BMW X7. "#JailerSuccessCelebrations continue! Superstar @rajinikanth was shown various car models and Mr.Kalanithi Maran presented the key to a brand new BMW X7 which Superstar chose," the post caption read.

#JailerSuccessCelebrations continue! Superstar @rajinikanth was shown various car models and Mr.Kalanithi Maran presented the key to a brand new BMW X7 which Superstar chose. pic.twitter.com/tI5BvqlRor — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) September 1, 2023

Besides that, Kalanithi Maran, met Rajinikanth at his Poes Garden home in Chennai and handed over a cheque of undisclosed amount to Rajinikanth as a token of appreciation for Rajinikanth's work in the film.

Mr. Kalanithi Maran met Superstar @rajinikanth and handed over a cheque, celebrating the historic success of #Jailer pic.twitter.com/Y1wp2ugbdi — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) August 31, 2023

The car is a BMW 7 Series, which is one of the most luxurious cars in the world. The new X7 is priced from Rs 1.22 crore to Rs 1.25 crore (ex-showroom). It is available in two variants: xDrive40i M Sport and xDrive40d M Sport. Rajinikanth is a big fan of cars and he is known to own a number of luxury cars.

This is not the first time that Rajinikanth has been gifted a car by a producer. In 2017, the producer of the film, "Kabali", had gifted him a Rolls-Royce Phantom.

While visiting his home, Maran gave him a bouquet and a cheque as he shared the profits with Superstar. Besides his salary, Rajinikanth had signed 'Jailer' with Sun Pictures on a profit-sharing basis.

Sharing pictures from the happy occasion, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Sun Pictures wrote, "Mr. Kalanithi Maran met Superstar @rajinikanth and handed over a cheque, celebrating the historic success of #Jailer (sic)."

Jailer has collected Rs 600 crore-plus worldwide (including net domestic box office of Rs 320 crore). On its 22nd day in theatres, August 31, the film is said to have earned Rs 2.40 crore net at the domestic box office. The 22-day collection now stands at Rs 328.20 crore net at the domestic box office.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer released in theatres globally on August 10 and focuses on retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, who sets out to rescue his son from the clutches of a criminal who steals artefacts and sculptures from Hindu temples. The film features Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vinayakan, Vasanth Ravi, and Yogi Babu in significant roles.

Backed by Sun Pictures, the film also features Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Shiva Rajkumar in cameo appearances. Jailer has an IMDb rating of 7.6/10 and an audience score of 89 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

