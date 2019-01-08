Rakesh Roshan diagnosed with throat cancer; son Hrithik Roshan shares emotional post

Actor Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to share an emotional post about his father's health. Actor and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has been diagnosed with early-stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat and will be undergoing surgery on January 8. Posting about it, Hrithik Roshan wrote that his father is in "full spirits as he proceeds to battle it".

"Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldnt miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. Love you Dad," Hrithik Roshan posted.

According to experts, squamous cell carcinoma of the throat is a chronic condition that develops over the years. It is usually seen in older males who are over 50 years of age. Women are less likely to develop this condition.

If diagnosed early, chances of recovery are high. Doctors usually advise against consuming tobacco.

Stickiness in the throat, difficulty in swallowing, difficulty in breathing and problems with speech are some of the symptoms of squamous cell carcinoma of the throat.

Rakesh Roshan started his acting career in 1970 with the movie Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani. Films like Khoobsurat, Khatta Meetha and television shows like Buniyaad brought him fame. Rakesh Roshan directed his first movie, Khudgarz, in 1987. It starred Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Govinda, Amrita Singh and Neelam Kothari.

Rakesh Roshan's upcoming movie is Krissh 4, starring Hrithik Roshan. Hrithik Roshan is also gearing up for his upcoming movie, Super 30, based on the life of mathematician and educationist Anand Kumar.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)

Also read: Simmba Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan's movie continues dream run

Also read: KGF: Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 18: Yash's film makes it to Rs 200 crore club