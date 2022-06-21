Raksha Bandhan: Trailer of Akshay Kumar’s latest family drama released

After keeping fans waiting for a long time, Akshay Kumar's latest film Raksha Bandhan’s trailer was finally released today. The film is about the love, bonding, and devotion between brothers and sisters. The comedy-drama is produced by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films and directed by Aanand L Rai.

Akshay Kumar made the big announcement on June 20 by releasing the Raksha Bandhan poster for the very first time, in which he was seen hugging his four sisters for a beautiful family photo, leaving fans at the edge of their seats for the film.

In the caption of his Instagram post, the Bollywood actor had written, “It’s a story of love, joy, family and the unbreakable bond that binds them… come be a part of this grand celebration of life. #RakshaBandhanTrailer out tomorrow.”

Today, Zee Studios published the official trailer for the film on its YouTube channel today, putting an end to what many felt was a long wait. In the trailer, Akshay may be seen arguing with his fiancée (Bhumi Pednekar) because of his sisters. He wants to marry his four sisters first, and then he wants to marry the love of his life. However, due to rapidly changing circumstances, Akshay finds himself in a terrible dilemma, one in which he fears losing his love for good.

Sharing the film’s trailer on his Twitter Handle, Akshay wrote, “Jahan parivaar ka pyaar hota hai, wahan har rukaavat ka samadhaan bhi hota hai! #RakshaBandhantrailer is out, watch now.”

Jahan parivaar ka pyaar hota hai, wahan har rukaavat ka samadhaan bhi hota hai! ✨#RakshaBandhanTrailer is out, watch now. https://t.co/QBn8GVwhzs#ReturnToFeelings#RakshaBandhan11August — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 21, 2022

Apart from the lead actors, the film stars Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth as Akshay’s sisters. Set to clash with Aamir

