Trailer of Jitendra Kumar’s upcoming film 'Jaadugar' released; details here

After winning our hearts as Abhishek Tripathi in Panchayat seasons 1 and 2, Jitendra Kumar is back with another project. This time, Kumar will portray a magician-turned-footballer in the upcoming film Jaadugar, according to the trailer released by Netflix today. The film will release on Netflix on July 15.

As per the trailer, Jitendra plays a magician named Meenu who lives in a small town in Madhya Pradesh Neemuch. Meenu has to win a local football match to marry the girl he in hook line and sinker in love with. The trailer begins with Kumar introducing himself. He says, “I’m Meenu. Magic Meenu! Part-time lover, full-time magician. And footballer? That’s where I’ll shoot. Absolutely not.”

The trailer then progresses onto Javed Jafferi’s character saying, “We have to win today’s match at any cost.” It progresses onto show the Neemuch football team struggle to play football and also how Meenu falls in love with Disha, a young opthalmologist he saw while performing a magic show.

Netflix shared the announcement video of Jaadugar with the caption, “Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Neemuch’s beloved magician with a round of applause! He’s bringing his magic on July 15, only on Netflix.”

Official synopsis of Jaadugar on the site reads, “A small-town magician with zero interest in football must lead his local team to the finals of a tournament if he wishes to marry the love of his life.” Besides Kumar, the film also features Arushi Sharma, Rukhsar Dhillon, Javed Jaaferi, Manoj Joshi, Bikram Malati, Ganesh Deokar, Dhruv Thakral and Ajeet Singh Palawat in important roles.