Ranbir Kapoor's Animal extends showtimes to 1 AM, 2 AM in Mumbai due to rising demand

Ranbir Kapoor's latest project, "Animal," is raking in applause from every quarter. Playing alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Kapoor has won both the audience and critics’ hearts with his recent release. The film also enjoyed a grand opening day, creating a box office record.

The relentless demand for "Animal" has led to adding more wee-hour shows to its screening schedule. According to a report by Free Press Journal, Maxus Cinemas in Mumbai included shows at 1 am, 2 am, and 5:30 am, while PVR Oberoi Mall in Goregaon and PVR Citi Mall in Andheri added shows at 12:30 am and 1:05 am, respectively. Moreover, Cinepolis in Bhandup’s Magnet Mall has added a 1:15 am show, all beginning December 3.

Animal has reportedly reached Rs 61 crore on its opening day across all languages in India. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film garnered Rs 50.50 crore in Hindi-speaking regions alone, with the Telugu version chipping in an additional Rs 10 crore. Meanwhile, the film has surpassed $1 million in North America.

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the pivotal role. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Tripti Dimri. The story revolves around a problematic father-son relationship. Animal has received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film lasts 3 hours and 35 minutes.

Animal released in theatres on December 1 is competing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.

