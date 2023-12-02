Virat Kohli to miss the 2024 T20 World Cup? BCCI to take decision soon: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the national selectors are set to discuss the T20I future of star batsman Virat Kohli, with his participation in the 2024 T20 World Cup hanging in the balance.

According to a source quoted by Sports Tak, there is no clear indication yet whether Virat Kohli will be included in India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

“As of now it looks very difficult for him to make the cut but the management will speak to him and then a final call will be taken as the management doesn't want to jump the gun, which is why a meeting with him is important before reaching any conclusion on his T20 format and World Cup slot,” the source quoted.

“See we have informed Rohit that if he will play he will lead the team and you players will be there in the squad so he (Rohit) and the coach needs to take care of it. I don't see him play Afghanistan T20 as well but let's wait and see how things developing,” the source added.

The BCCI and selectors are carefully evaluating Kohli's recent performances and his role in the T20I team's overall balance. They are considering factors such as his form, fitness, and contributions to the team's success.

With a staggering 4,008 runs in 115 matches, Kohli holds the prestigious title of the leading run-scorer in the history of T20I cricket. Kohli's batting average of 52.74 in T20Is is a testament to his consistency and ability to score runs regularly.

Kohli's strike rate of 137.97 in T20Is demonstrates his aggressive approach to batting and his ability to accumulate runs at a rapid pace. Kohli has 37 fifties and one century in the format, with an unbroken 122 as his highest score.

Capturing 50 catches and garnering 15 'Man of the Match' titles in T20 Internationals, his contributions have proved to be often pivotal for the team. Surprisingly, despite being a part-time bowler, he has secured 4 wickets in T20Is.

Playing 237 matches, he has tallied 7,263 runs with an average of 37.25, including seven centuries and 50 half-centuries, with his highest score being 113. In the 2023 season, he maintained an average of 53.25 and a strike rate of 139.82 by scoring 639 runs in 14 innings.

