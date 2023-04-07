Ravanasura Twitter review: Ravi Teja's negative character impresses, but script is predictable, say viewers

Ravanasura, 'Mass Maharaja' Ravi Teja's latest release, didn't find many takers among audience because of its lacklustre script.

Director Sudheer Varma, who made Swamy Ra Ra, has been panned on Twitter for making a predictable movie with logical flaws despite a star cast that includes Ravi Teja and five heroines.

The Telugu movie is about a lawyer who is seen committing multiple murders until the big reveal where the audience gets to know his actual motive.

Despite glamour overdose on paper, only Megha Akash gets a meaty role, said Twitter users. The movie received a thumbs up from audience for its gripping pre-interval scenes, but got criticised for its shoddy screenplay and middling musical score. Here are a few tweets on the Ravi Teja-starrer:

Overall the strick continues for Ravi Teja anna. One hit, one bad film.#Ravanasura #MeghaAkash #Tollywood — ROMO Creations (@MyViews41937246) April 7, 2023

#RavanasuraReview #ravanasura

Except for 30 min before interval,,,, cinema is same routine stuff....Raviteja did a decent job but @sudheerkvarma failed to use him,,,bgm was good....story is a big minus.... Second half was 😡😡... headache — Movie_Maniac (@Movie_maniac06) April 7, 2023

#Ravanasura - A routine revenge drama disguised as a "unique crime thriller". Technically solid & @RaviTeja_offl performed very well, but the screenplay is all over the place & the film falls flat halfway through 2nd half. Climax was unique though.



2.5/5#RavanasuraReview — Cinema Pichodu (@moviebuff_2000) April 7, 2023

Some Twitter users said that law of averages has caught up with Ravi Teja what with his previous release Dhamaka being a blockbuster and that he mostly delivers a couple of flops after a hit movie.

