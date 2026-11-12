₹660 crore in one week and now an Oscar shot: Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana submitted for Academy Awards consideration

While Ramayana is not India's official submission, films can independently enter the Academy Awards race if they meet the Academy's eligibility rules.

For a feature film to qualify for the Oscars, it must meet the Academy's eligibility criteria, including a theatrical release in at least one of six qualifying US metropolitan areas: Los Angeles County, New York City, the Bay Area, Chicago, Dallas–Fort Worth and Atlanta.

The film must complete a minimum seven-day run in the same commercial cinema, with at least three screenings daily and one screening beginning between 6 pm and 10 pm each day. The screenings must be open to the public for paid admission.

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These conditions apply to eligibility in the general awards categories. For Best Picture consideration, the eligibility process has additional theatrical release and inclusion requirements.

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Ramayana's global box-office run

Ramayana is globally distributed by Sony Theatrical Pictures and in India by Dharma Productions. As per reports, the film has been released in 10,000 screens across more than 130 countries in 17 dubbed languages.

The film has also performed strongly in international markets. It topped the UK-Ireland box-office chart during its opening weekend and has been doing well in North America, Europe and other territories.

In India, the film recorded ₹107.50 crore net on Monday alone, according to estimates. Its global box-office collection has crossed ₹660 crore.

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The film is currently among the best-performing theatrical films in the world, behind the Japanese kaiju epic Godzilla Minus Zero.

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film received praise during its premiere in Los Angeles on October 27.

The Oscar submission comes at the end of a strong opening week for the film, giving the makers another major milestone to celebrate as the epic continues its theatrical run.

The 99th Academy Awards are scheduled for March 14, 2027, in Los Angeles, US.