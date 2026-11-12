'Ramayana' box office collection day 7: Ranbir Kapoor-led epic cruises past 'Animal', 'Stree 2' worldwide

The Ranbir Kapoor-led epic film minted ₹64.85 crore on its opening day, ₹48.05 crore on its first Friday, ₹69.80 crore on its first Saturday, ₹56.15 crore on its first Sunday, ₹107.50 crore on its first Monday, ₹94.10 crore on its first Tuesday, and ₹70.65 crore on its first Wednesday.

In all, the film's total India net collection stood at ₹511.10 crore (₹611.05 crore gross) as of its first week, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. The film further went onto rake in ₹323.50 crore at the overseas box office, taking its worldwide collection to ₹934.55 crore.

With this, Ramayana has crossed the lifetime business of Animal and Stree 2. While Animal raked in ₹915 crore during its lifetime run globally, Stree 2 made ₹857.15 crore.

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Ramayana day 8 advance booking

The film's collections are likely to see a further boost on its second Thursday due to solid advance bookings across India. For its eighth day at the box office, the film sold over 8 lakh tickets across 25,065 shows worth ₹26.66 crore (₹21.30 crore without block seats).

Among states, Maharashtra is the biggest contributor for ticket sales on day 8 with ₹4.58 crore, followed by Karnataka (₹3.21 crore), Delhi (₹3.11 crore), Gujarat (₹2.57 crore), and Kerala (₹1.62 crore). Among cities, the National Capital Region was the topmost contributor with ₹3.11 crore, followed by Mumbai (₹2.65 crore), Bengaluru (₹2.28 crore), Hyderabad (₹1.11 crore), and Pune (₹85.10 lakh).

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Ramayana story, cast

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Namit Malhotra's DNEG Pictures, the film is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Ramayana: Part 1, currently in theatres, covers the early chapters of the epic. It transitions from demon king Ravana's rise to power to the exile of Lord Rama.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, the film features Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Sheeba Chaddha, Kajal Aggarwal, Indira Krishnan, and Rakul Preet Singh in significant roles. Moreover, Anupam Kher has done voice-over for Jatayu.