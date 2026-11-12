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'Ramayana' box office collection day 7: Ranbir Kapoor-led epic cruises past 'Animal', 'Stree 2' worldwide

'Ramayana' box office collection day 7: Ranbir Kapoor-led epic cruises past 'Animal', 'Stree 2' worldwide

As of its seventh day at the box office, the film has crossed the lifetime worldwide collections of Ranbir's previous film Animal and Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree 2. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 12, 2026 8:17 AM IST
'Ramayana' box office collection day 7: Ranbir Kapoor-led epic cruises past 'Animal', 'Stree 2' worldwideBox Office Update: Ramayana sets the cash registers ringing

Ramayana box office: Ramayana, the epic film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in leading roles, has set the cash registers ringing ever since its theatrical release. As of its seventh day at the box office, the film has crossed the lifetime worldwide collections of Ranbir's previous film Animal and Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree 2.

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Ramayana day 7 collection

The Ranbir Kapoor-led epic film minted ₹64.85 crore on its opening day, ₹48.05 crore on its first Friday, ₹69.80 crore on its first Saturday, ₹56.15 crore on its first Sunday, ₹107.50 crore on its first Monday, ₹94.10 crore on its first Tuesday, and ₹70.65 crore on its first Wednesday.

In all, the film's total India net collection stood at ₹511.10 crore (₹611.05 crore gross) as of its first week, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. The film further went onto rake in ₹323.50 crore at the overseas box office, taking its worldwide collection to ₹934.55 crore.

With this, Ramayana has crossed the lifetime business of Animal and Stree 2. While Animal raked in ₹915 crore during its lifetime run globally, Stree 2 made ₹857.15 crore.

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Ramayana day 8 advance booking

The film's collections are likely to see a further boost on its second Thursday due to solid advance bookings across India. For its eighth day at the box office, the film sold over 8 lakh tickets across 25,065 shows worth ₹26.66 crore (₹21.30 crore without block seats).

Among states, Maharashtra is the biggest contributor for ticket sales on day 8 with ₹4.58 crore, followed by Karnataka (₹3.21 crore), Delhi (₹3.11 crore), Gujarat (₹2.57 crore), and Kerala (₹1.62 crore). Among cities, the National Capital Region was the topmost contributor with ₹3.11 crore, followed by Mumbai (₹2.65 crore), Bengaluru (₹2.28 crore), Hyderabad (₹1.11 crore), and Pune (₹85.10 lakh).

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Ramayana story, cast

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Namit Malhotra's DNEG Pictures, the film is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Ramayana: Part 1, currently in theatres, covers the early chapters of the epic. It transitions from demon king Ravana's rise to power to the exile of Lord Rama.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, the film features Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Sheeba Chaddha, Kajal Aggarwal, Indira Krishnan, and Rakul Preet Singh in significant roles. Moreover, Anupam Kher has done voice-over for Jatayu.

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Published on: Nov 12, 2026 8:17 AM IST
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