‘Sacred Games’, ‘Scam 1992’, ‘The Family Man’, ‘Aspirants’ among IMDb’s top 50 most popular Indian web series of all time  

Amazon’s online film database IMDb recently released a list of top 50 most popular Indian web series of all time. The top four most searched series are from the crime drama genre. These include Sacred Games, Mirzapur, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, and The Family Man.

Sacred Games and Mirzapur both have an IMDb rating of 8.5 out of 10. While Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story has an IMDb rating of 9.3, The Family Man commands an IMDb rating of 8.7.

Pankaj Tripathi featured in key roles in three out of the top 10 most popular series in the list. These include Sacred Games, Mirzapur and Criminal Justice. Criminal Justice has an IMDb rating of 8.1 out of 10.

Four shows released in 2023 – Farzi, Rana Naidu, The Night Manager, and Taaza Khabar -- also made the popular list. Light-hearted family entertainers such as Aspirants, Panchayat, Yeh Meri Family, NCR Days and Gullak also made the cut.

Two of the top 50 series—The Family Man and Ray-- feature Manoj Bajpayee in pivotal roles have also made it to the popular series list.

The list has been compiled on the basis of page views of IMDb customers in India from January 1, 2018 to May 10, 2023. The list comprises series from 12 OTT platforms – Netflix, Amazon’s Prime Video and miniTV, SonyLIV, Disney+Hotstar, YouTube, Zee5, Voot, JioCinema, MX Player, TVF Play and ALTT.

Complete list of top 50 most popular Indian web series of all time

Sacred Games (Netflix)

Mirzapur (Prime Video)

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (SonyLIV)

The Family Man (Prime Video)

Aspirants (TVF Play/YouTube)

Criminal Justice (Disney+ Hotstar)

Breathe (Prime Video)

Kota Factory (Netflix)

Panchayat (Prime Video)

Paatal Lok (Prime Video)

Special OPS (Disney+ Hotstar)

Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side (JioCinema)

College Romance (SonyLIV)

Apharan (ALTT)

Flames (Prime Video)

Dhindora (BB Ki Vines on YouTube)

Farzi (Prime Video)

Aashram (MX Player)

Inside Edge (Prime Video)

Undekhi (SonyLIV)

Aarya (Disney+ Hotstar)

Gullak (SonyLIV)

TVF Pitchers (ZEE5)

Rocket Boys (SonyLIV)

Delhi Crime (Netflix)

Campus Diaries (MX Player)

Broken But Beautiful (MX Player)

Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega (Netflix)

Taaza Khabar (Disney+ Hotstar)

Abhay (ZEE5)

Hostel Daze (Prime Video)

Rangbaaz (ZEE5)

Bandish Bandits (Prime Video)

Made in Heaven (Prime Video)

ImMATURE (MX Player/Prime Video)

Little Things (Netflix)

The Night Manager (Disney+ Hotstar)

Candy (Voot)

Bicchoo Ka Khel (ALTT/ZEE5)

Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya (Disney+ Hotstar)

JL50 (SonyLIV)

Rana Naidu (Netflix)

Ray (Netflix)

Sunflower (ZEE5)

NCR Days (The Timeliners on YouTube)

Maharani (SonyLIV)

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 (Prime Video)

Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare (Prime Video)

Yeh Meri Family (TVF Play/miniTV)

Aranyak (Netflix)

