Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor all set to welcome second baby

Star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple released a statement, which reads, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. Saif and Kareena."

Earlier on Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor's father Randhir Kapoor had discussed the rumours surrounding Kareena's second pregnancy. Randhir Kapoor had said that he hoped that the rumours were true. "I hope it's true and if so, I would be very happy. Doh bachche toh hone chahiye (One should have two children) to give each other company," Randhir told The Times of India.

Rumours about the actress' pregnancy started to appear online after Kareena Kapoor posted a video on Instagram. Kapoor looked a little chubby in the video which led many of her fans to speculate whether she was pregnant or not.

In the video, Kapoor can be seen eating a burger while binge-watching F.R.I.E.N.D.S. She wrote, "Now that's a Sunday binge on acid! Friends on my iPad, the best burger in my hand by my bestest producer ever... thank you @rheakapoor for always supporting my stomach (no pun intended) Love you (sic)."

Back in 2018, Kapoor had said that she will have her next child in two years time, i.e 2020. She and her husband had their first child Taimur Ali Khan back in December 2016.

Kareena Kapoor's next on-screen appearance would be alongside Aamir Khan in the much-awaited movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is a remake of Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump'. The shooting for the film was supposed to happen in March but was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then the film's release date has been postponed by one year to Christmas 2021.

Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Amazon Prime's Dilli and films Bhoot Police and Bunty Aur Babli 2

