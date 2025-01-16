Saif Ali Khan attacked: This is how the stabber entered Khan's home & orchestrated violent attack

In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was the victim of a violent attack at his Bandra residence in the early hours of the morning. The incident, which occurred around 3:30 AM, has left the entertainment industry and fans in disbelief as details emerge about the orchestration of the attack.

According to police reports, the unidentified assailant managed to enter the Khan family's home, where Saif confronted him in his children's room. During the ensuing struggle, Saif sustained multiple stab wounds, including two deep cuts, one of which was perilously close to his spinal cord.

Sources indicate that the attacker may have used a duct within the house to gain access, raising questions about security protocols in the upscale residence.

Initial investigations reveal that the building's watchmen did not see anyone enter, leading authorities to explore the possibility that the assailant was already inside the premises before the incident occurred. This revelation has prompted a thorough examination of the security footage and the building's access points.

While Saif's family, including wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their children Taimur and Jeh, were present during the attack, they remain unharmed.

Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he is currently undergoing surgery. Medical staff report that he has been stabilized and is out of danger. Dr. Uttamani of Lilavati Hospital confirmed that Saif was admitted with six stab wounds and is being treated by a specialized team, including neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange.

"Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an unidentified person at his Bandra home and was brought in at 3. 30 am. He had six stabs and two were deep. Of this one is close to the spine. He is being operated upon by a team of doctors led by Neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain and anaesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi," DrUttamani ofLilavati Hospital said.

The attack comes just months after a separate incident where gunfire was exchanged outside the actor's home, allegedly involving members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. This raises concerns about the ongoing threats to the actor's safety and the potential motives behind these violent encounters.

(With inputs from Sahil Joshi)