'Samrat Prithviraj': Akshay Kumar-starrer gets a big thumbs down at the box office

The historical drama Samrat Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar, has maintained its downward trajectory at the box office, with the film anticipated to collect mere Rs.55.5 crore by the end of its opening week.

According to a tweet made by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film managed to collect only Rs.3.60 crore on Wednesday, which was even lower than its previous collections that stood at Rs 4.25 crore on Tuesday and Rs. 5 crore on Monday. Even in its opening week, the film fared poorly at the box office with collections going as low as Rs 10.70 crore on Friday, Rs 12.60 crore on Saturday and Rs 16.10 crore on Sunday.

In his tweet, the film critic wrote, “Samrat Prithviraj continues to struggle... Biz at the national [multiplex] chains is dull... Eyes Rs. 55.5 cr [+/-] total in *Week 1*... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 16.10 cr, Mon 5 cr, Tue 4.25 cr, Wed 3.60 cr. Total: Rs. 52.25 cr. #India biz.”

#SamratPrithviraj continues to struggle... Biz at the national [multiplex] chains is dull... Eyes ₹ 55.5 cr [+/-] total in *Week 1*... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 16.10 cr, Mon 5 cr, Tue 4.25 cr, Wed 3.60 cr. Total: ₹ 52.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Ry812wSXsb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 9, 2022

“On the opening Friday, it is the marketing push with the star’s presence that brings in the crowds. Beyond that, it is only content and nothing else,” Miraj Cinemas MD Amit Shah told Business Today.

Shah also cited the Pravin Tarde-directed historical drama Dharmaveer, which is based on the life and times of former Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe, and the Ammy Virk-starrer comedy Saunkan Saunkne as instances of films that drew viewers based solely on their substance.

Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the acclaimed director of TV series like Chanakya and Upanishad Ganga, directed the film Samrat Prithviraj. The film is based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a fearless monarch who battled against Muhammad of Ghor. Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar plays King Prithviraj Chauhan's sweetheart Sanyogita in this film. Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, and Manav Vij also appear in the film, which was released on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

