'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' box office: Film to soon enter Rs 175 crore club in India

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, has been minting money at the box office, week after week. The film’s box office collection in India currently stands at Rs 161. 34 crore approximately. This makes it one of the top-rated Bollywood films of the year 2022.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is only the second film to do exceptionally well at the box office after Vivek Agnihotri’s Kashmir Files.

Movie critic Taran Adarsh tweeted: #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 begins its journey towards ₹ 175 cr... Is on the verge of crossing ₹ 20 cr in Week 3, which is fantastic... [Week 3] Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.71 cr, Mon 2.25 cr, Tue 2.16 cr, Wed 2.11 cr. Total: ₹ 161.34 cr. #India biz.

While only recently entering the 150-crore club, it achieved a significant milestone; the film has also joined the 200-crore club and is receiving many positive reviews from the audience. The box office collection currently stands at Rs 212. 66 crore approximately worldwide.

The movie is set within the sprawling halls of a haveli, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a horror movie that is a sequel to the 2007 movie of the same name. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee, produced by Bhushan Kumar; Murad Khetani; Krishan Kumar; Anjum Khetani and released under the banner of Netflix and AA films.