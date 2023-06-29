‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ Twitter review: ‘Blockbuster loading,’ say moviegoers on Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani film  

Satyaprem Ki Katha audience reactions: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer romantic drama film Satyaprem Ki Katha released in theaters on Thursday. Soon after the film released, moviegoers and film critics were quick to share their reactions on the film.

They backed Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani for giving convincing performances as Sattu and Katha respectively. Cinemagoers also backed director Sameer Vidwans for narrating an uncomfortable topic with such flair.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the film three-and-a-half star rating and a one-word review of wonderful. Adarsh further wrote: “Well-packaged entertainer with an excellent twist+ captivating second half… Kartik Aaryan fantastic, Kiara Advani top notch… Sameer Vidwans’ direction deserves brownie points… MUST WATCH!”

He added that Satyaprem Ki Katha is a progressive film and the viewers carry home the message. He further says that the only issues with the film are the excessive use of songs in the first half and the length of the film.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted that Satyaprem Ki Katha is the most mature and hard-hitting romantic film to come out of Bollywood in the recent years. Kadel also backed Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani for their performances as Sattu and Katha.

He further said: “Sameer Vidwans’ direction is FIRST RATE… He handles the complex subject with finesse without going overboard. He narrates a very uncomfortable topic with so much ease without compromising with the entertainment quotient”.

A moviegoer wrote: “Satyaprem Ki Katha blockbuster loading! The reviews coming are extraordinary and trust me this movie is definitely a blockbuster. Rs 150 crore nett loading (sic)”.

Another user said: “Satyaprem Ki Katha is a must watch. Kartik Aaryan is phenomenal and so is Kiara Advani. The film is extremely well-written and director Sameer Vidwans has narrated it in a brilliant way. Gripping and entertaining (sic).”

Satyaprem Ki Katha plot, cast

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the film focuses on Satyaprem aka Sattu who is in his mid-30s. Sattu is eager to marry Katha, the daughter of a well-known businessman. Produced jointly by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures, the film features Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Siddharth Randeria, and Rajpal Yadav in significant roles.