Shah Rukh Khan admitted in Ahmedabad hospital due to dehydration

Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22. According to the doctors at KD Hospital, Shah Rukh Khan suffered from dehydration and heatstroke.

SRK had arrived in Ahmedabad two days ago for the play-off match between Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

SRK went to ITC Narmada Hotel in Ahmedabad after the match with his team late at night, where they received a grand welcome.

As his condition worsened in the morning, the Bollywood star was taken to KD Hospital at around 1 pm. At present, his health is stable however the doctors have asked him to take adequate rest.

SRK's wife and designer Gauri Khan, businessman Jay Mehta and actor Juhi Chawla were spotted visiting the actor later in the day.

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the KKR's triumph on Tuesday along with his children Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. He even greeted the audience as KKR secured its place in the IPL 2024 finals. Pictures and videos of SRK and his family celebrating the victory were shared on social media, with the chants of SRK echoeing in the stadium. KKR's official Instagram page shared pictures of Shah Rukh Khan thanking fans. The photos were captioned as, "Our lucky charm, our King Khan!"

Ahmedabad, alongside many other parts of India is recording high temperatures. The temperature in Gujarat's capital was recorded to be 45 degrees and the Meteorological Department has also issued a red alert in the city.