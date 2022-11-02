Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal recalls his achievement on superstar’s birthday

Shah Rukh Khan, who is celebrating his 57th birthday on Wednesday, is truly a man of all seasons. Called by numerous names like the King of Bollywood, King of eternal romance, King of hearts, Khan is known for his spectacular acting skills, romantic performances, and powerful and impactful dialogues, which has inspired many of his fans. Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal, who claims to be inspired by the Bollywood Badshah, said that his Cairn project came true due to SRK’s movies.
Wishing the superstar on his birthday, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal tweeted that his dream of getting the bid for Cairn became a reality after release of SRK's blockbuster movie Om Shanti Om. “My dream of getting the bid for Cairn became a reality after release of Om Shanti Om," Anil Agarwal tweeted. He further added that the dialogue of the film agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jati hai has stuck him since.
The superstar kicked off his birthday celebrations by meeting his fans outside his house Mannat in Mumbai. The actor, along with his son AbRam, greeted his fans and blew kisses at them on Tuesday night. The video and pictures from last night's celebrations have gone viral on social media.
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Net Worth, Pathaan Teaser, and more
Celebrities, politicians, sportstars, and tweet users across the world wished him on birthday. Here are some of the tweets:
To mark his birthday celebration, Yash Raj Films, makers of his movie Pathaan, released the much-awaited teaser of the movie. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and is directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on January 25, 2023.
The actor took to his Twitter to share the teaser of the film. He wrote: Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye…#PathaanTeaser OUT NOW! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. @deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraha| #SiddharthAnand @yrf.
