Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday celebration: 30 mobile phones stolen outside 'Mannat' 

At least 30 mobile phones were stolen from fans outside Shah Rukh Khan's home, Mannat, during his birthday celebrations on November 2. The incident took place as hundreds of fans gathered outside the actor's home to wish him well.

The police have registered two separate FIRs against unidentified persons in connection with the thefts, Indian Express reported. According to one of the FIRs, a photographer from a national newspaper had his mobile phone stolen from his pocket while he was trying to take pictures of Shah Rukh Khan.

Arbaz Khan, a 23-year-old fan of Shah Rukh Khan, lost his phone at Bandra Bandstand, which is located close to Khan's house. Khan further discovered that more phones had been stolen.

Arbaz and 15 other people who had their phones stolen outside SRK's house on his birthday have registered a FIR with the police. The fact that some of the people who had their phones stolen had come from cities such as Pune and Kolhapur shows that the thieves targeted people from all over India.

Nikhil Bhatt, a 24-year-old businessman from Mumbai's Lower Parel district, also lodged a complaint, and a second FIR was filed in connection with the incident. The police are still looking for the stolen phones.

The police are currently investigating the matter and are trying to identify and apprehend the culprits.

This is not the first time that fans have had their belongings stolen outside Shah Rukh Khan's home. In 2019, two fans had their mobile phones stolen outside Mannat on the actor's birthday. In 2017, at least 13 fans had their phones stolen during the actor's birthday celebrations.

Meanwhile, SRK on Thursday took to X to show gratitude towards fans and thanked them for turning up in front of his house to wish him on his birthday. “It’s unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning…on the screen & off it,” he wrote on X.

On his 58th birthday, he also released the first teaser of his upcoming film 'Dunki'. The teaser starts with Shah Rukh Khan and several other people in a desert running away to save themselves from a goon.

"A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love and being together... Of being in a relationship called home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It's an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The Dunki Drop 1 is here. Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas," his post read.

Dunki releases on December 22 this year in India.

Also Read: 'Next 15 days crucial for Delhi, use public transport,' says Gopal Rai as air quality turns 'severe'