Shamshera hits theatres: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt-starrer releases across 5,550 screens

Ranbir Kapoor's latest movie Shamshera has released in theatres on Friday. The Yash Raj Films-backed commercial potboiler has released across 5,550 screens in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. These screens include 4,350 screens in India and 1,200 screens globally.

As per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Shamshera has the highest screen count for any movie post pandemic. It was followed by Samrat Prithviraj (4,350 screens); 83: The Film (3,741 screens); Sooryavanshi (3,519 screens); Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (3,200 screens) and Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2,250 screens).

According to film trade analyst Sumit Kadel, the film is likely to earn Rs 14-16 crore on its opening Friday and is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore-mark in the first weekend. Kadel tweeted, “BOX OFFICE PREDICTION Shamshera- Friday Rs 14-16 crore. Current advance sale doesn’t suggest opening of more than Rs 10-11 crore but considering the film caters to mass audience, it could generate good spot booking and walk in audience. Weekend- Over Rs 50 crore is expected.”

Trade analyst Komal Nahta told Business Today, “Every big film release is critical for Bollywood, more so when films have been faring badly. Shamshera is important because it has a big star cast apart from being big-budget and a big banner film. All this means, it has the potential to set the cash registers ringing.”

He added, “But the content has to do the talking. The opening weekend is critical and beyond that the content has to take over.”

About Shamshera

Shamshera is a period film set in the 1800s and India’s fight to gain independence from the colonial rule. It focuses on a warrior tribe is imprisoned and tortured by a ruthless general named Daroga Shudh Singh. The film has been directed by Karan Malhotra and features Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Saurabh Shukla and Ronit Bose Roy in significant roles.

