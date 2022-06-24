Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Shamshera' trailer drops; here’s how Internet reacted 

Trailer of the Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt-starrer Shamshera has released today on YouTube. The film is all set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22 in theatres near you. The teaser of the film was released on June 22 by Yash Raj Films.

The almost three-minute-long trailer begins with a voiceover saying, “This is the story of the one who said enslavement is a curse and freedom is not handed to you. You have to win it. This is the story of Shamshera.” The trailer then progresses to show the entry of Ranbir Kapoor’s character with troops.

Watch Shamshera trailer here

Soon after the trailer came in, netizens shared their excitement and two cents about it. While some absolutely backed Ranbir as the perfect choice for the titular role of Shamshera, others were skeptical about the editing of the trailer itself and pointed out that it told way too much.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, “Ranbir Kapoor vs Sanjay Dutt: ‘Shamshera’ trailer if sensational… This one is meant for the big screens only…. Ranbir Kapoor is back with a bang with Shamshera…”

RANBIR VS SANJAY DUTT: 'SHAMSHERA' TRAILER IS SENSATIONAL... This one is meant for the BIG SCREENS only... #RanbirKapoor is back with a bang with #Shamshera... #ShamsheraTrailer:pic.twitter.com/T3zswHX067 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2022

Here’s how the rest of the Internet reacted

Shamshera is special because it will mark an end to Ranbir Kapoor’s long hiatus from acting. Besides this, Kapoor will also be seen essaying the role of Shiva in Ayan Mukerji-directorial Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Ranbir was last seen in the Rajkumar Hirani directed biopic Sanju, based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, in 2018.

About Shamshera

The film is set in 1870s in the imaginary city of Kaza wherein a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by Daroga Shudh Singh, a ruthless general.

Shamshera has been directed by Karan Malhotra, known for the 2011 film Agneepath which featured Hritik Roshan and Sanjay Dutt as adversaries. Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, the film features Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Bose Roy and Saurabh Shukla in lead roles.

Also read: Sanjay Dutt shares poster of his evil character Daroga Shudh Singh from 'Shamshera'

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor's first poster of 'Shamshera' out; movie to release in 3 languages

Also read: 'Shamshera' teaser out: Its Ranbir Kapoor as a good dacoit pitted against Sanjay Dutt; watch video