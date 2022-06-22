'Shamshera' teaser out: Its Ranbir Kapoor as a good dacoit pitted against Sanjay Dutt; watch video

The first look of Ranbir Kapoor as Shamshera was reportedly leaked online on Saturday. While the film’s trailer releases on Friday, the makers have unveiled the minute-and-a-half long teaser of the film today. The teaser projects that Ranbir’s Shamshera is a messiah as well as a dacoit who leads his ‘tribe’ in revolt against Dutt’s character, who is portrayed as a villain.

Ranbir Kapoor will break his long absence from movies with the release of Shamshera. From the teaser, one can understand that the movie is loaded with action, drama, and dialogues. His first-look poster from the film was leaked on June 18, before the makers made it official. Announcing the teaser, YRF had tweeted, "A legend who will leave his mark. #ShamsheraTrailer out on 24th June. Experience SHAMSHERA in @IMAX in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July."

Shamshera is set to release on July 22. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Dutt recently appeared as a villain in the blockbuster hit KGF: Chapter 2. He was also a part of Samrat Prithviraj.

The film is produced by Yash Raj Films. The film is reportedly set in the city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless dictator general Shudh Singh. In Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor is playing a larger-than-life quintessential Hindi film hero for the first time in his career.

