Shefali Jariwala’s death: Was it the anti-ageing drug, how dangerous are they?

The sudden cardiac arrest of actor-model Shefali Jariwala has intensified speculation around a reported anti-ageing injection taken hours before her collapse at her Mumbai home on Friday night.

Jariwala, 42, was declared dead at Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital after being rushed in by her husband, Parag Tyagi, and others around 10:30 p.m. She had reportedly been fasting all day for a puja, and later took her usual pills along with an anti-ageing injection. According to police sources, she began shivering and her blood pressure dropped significantly before being taken to the hospital.

Though police have ruled out foul play and filed an accidental death report, forensic teams collected her medication and the reported injection from her Oshiwara residence. Her body was sent to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem, and results of toxicology and forensic tests are pending.

The buzz now centers on the possible cardiac risks associated with anti-ageing treatments. Medical literature notes that hormonal injections—including steroids, growth hormone, and testosterone—can disrupt heart function, alter blood pressure, and trigger arrhythmias. In some cases, these effects may lead to sudden cardiac arrest, particularly when drugs are taken on an empty stomach or combined with other medications.

Also under scrutiny are peptide-based anti-ageing injections. While marketed as safer alternatives, they lack long-term safety data, especially regarding their impact on cardiovascular health. Some of these compounds may affect metabolic or autonomic regulation, both of which influence heart rhythm and pressure.

Polypharmacy—mixing multiple medications, as reportedly occurred in Jariwala’s case—can further elevate the risk of adverse cardiac events. According to police, she had taken her regular pills that night along with the injection, after a full day of fasting.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Dixit Gedam confirmed that doctors have reserved their opinion pending medical reports, and added that no signs of foul play were observed. Statements have been recorded from her husband, domestic help, and security staff.

Jariwala gained national fame in the early 2000s with the “Kaanta Laga” music video and later appeared on Bigg Boss 13. Her funeral was held Saturday at Oshiwara crematorium.