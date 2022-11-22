Shehzada teaser: Twitter thinks Kartik Aaryan 'can't match Allu Arjun's energy level'

Kartik Aaryan has released Shehzada teaser on Tuesday afternoon as a birthday treat for his fans. Shehzada, which is a Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu superhit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, opens with Kartik Aaryan saying that when it comes to family, discussion is not what one does, action ("Jab baat family pe aaye toh discussion nahi karte... Action karte hain").

The teaser is packed with high-octane action scenes and ends with Kriti Sanon at a beach destination while Kartik Aaryan exclaims "Wow."

While sharing the teaser on social media, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "A birthday gift from your Shehzada". The actor shared pictures from his birthday festivities earlier in the day to which co-star Kriri Sanon commented, "Happiest Birthday Buntoooo. I have the best gift for you... Stay tuned."

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada features Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar other than Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. The film, co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Aravind S Radha Krishna and Aman Gill has been compared by netizens to its orginal.

Allu Arjun fans on Twitter are recalling the original film and saying the Hindi version seems pale in comparison. A fan said, "No hate...But no one can match the swag of Allu Arjun."

"No, no, no, no, no y'all ruined Ready, Kick and what not. not this please. Not a Trivikram movie. No, no, no. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Hindi cinema comedy could neverrrrrr," another tweet read.

no no no no no y’all ruined ready, kick, and what not. not this please 😵😭



not a trivikram movie no no no 😔#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo



hindi cinema comedy could neverrrrrr👇🏼 https://t.co/ozbvlV93vG pic.twitter.com/b3ItvDX7zi — telugu cinema (@TeluguFilmShots) November 22, 2022

Referring to Shehzada, a fan wrote: "You can remake Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo but how will you remake Samajavaragamana song?"

you can remake ala vaikunthapurramuloo but how will you remake samajavaragamana song???? pic.twitter.com/NYheuxOio7 — Saharsh (@whysaharsh) November 22, 2022

A Twitter user asked what is the need of doing Shehzada." The original Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was not a great movie, it worked because of Allu Arjun's swag and music. Also, the original was watched by many, Hindi dubbing is also available. Why can't they make films of original content," the tweet read.

What’s the need of doing #shehzada !! The original #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo was not a great movie, it worked bcz of allu arjun’s swag and music.



Also the original was watched by many, hindi dubbing is also available



Why can’t they make films of original content!! 😐 — Aditi | 🌼 (@GirlAdmiresRK) November 22, 2022

The movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo revolves around Bantu (Allu Arjun), a skilled middle-class man who is despised and often neglected by his father Valmiki (Murali Sharma). Later in the movie Bantu discovers truth about his life and what landed him in the current situation.

