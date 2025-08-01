'Son of Sardaar 2' Twitter review: 'Watch paint dry instead,' say netizens on Ajay Devgn-led comic caper

Ajay Devgn-led comic caper Son of Sardaar 2 hit the theatres today. As soon as the curtains drew on the film's first day first shows (FDFS), social media users were quick to share their takes on the film.

The film opened to dismal reviews at the box office, with some wondering whether logic had committed suicide. Others, however, highlighted the larger issue of stereotyping that has plagued Bollywood since time immemorial.

" Son Of Sardaar 2 isn’t a movie, it’s a public health warning. Sleepwalking Ajay, WhatsApp forward dialogues & headache-inducing screenplay. Even school plays have better editing. Save your brain. Watch paint dry instead (sic)," a user commented.

"One doesn't have to watch the movie to give such a review; the trailer was enough," a second user noted.

" Flat, forced, and far from funny. #SonOfSardaar2 fails miserably as a comedy, relying on lazy adult jokes and tired stereotypes. Turning a Sardaar into a brainless caricature and dragging in a half-baked Pakistan angle doesn’t make it edgy, just embarrassing. A major letdown," a third user said.

A netizen wrote: " Just done with #SonOfSardar2. Paaji Sardaro ka stereotype mazak udana band kardo. Hum bade ho gaye hain ab. Aap wahi reh gaye ho."

" Sir, they stereotype Sardars, Gujarati and South Indian. Lame and poor jokes on Sardars. Gujarati chars are shown with typical names like Jignesh and accent, and Dhokla. South Char are shown eating Idli Dhosa and speaking Hindi with aiyiyo," a user said.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son of Sardaar 2 is the official and standalone sequel to the 2012 film Son of Sardaar. The film follows Jassi, who travels to Scotland to reconcile with his wife but gets embroiled in a mob conflict and a chaotic Sikh wedding.

Besides Ajay Devgn, the film features Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Neeru Bajwa, Sanjay Mishra, Vindu Dara Singh, and Kubbra Sait among others in significant roles. The film was released in theatres on August 1 alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri-starrer Dhadak 2.