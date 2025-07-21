'Don't invest on main actors more than...': As Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Saiyaara nears ₹100 crore, Subhash Ghai's warning to filmmakers

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai took to social media to warn filmmakers against spending more on their films than what a good story needs. The filmmaker's remarks came in the wake of the resounding box office success of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's debut film, Saiyaara.

Ghai, known for his films like Karma and Saudagar, said in an Instagram post that the film is proof that heartwarming storytelling, correct casting and balanced production costs can overpower over-the-top marketing gimmicks and exorbitant star fees.

"When a new star cast film creates a wave at box office. It sends us a clear msg to investors n producers not to make an over budget film more than a good story needs - not to invest on main actors more than your production cost - no money spend on stars whims - no extra spend on marketing stunts," Ghai wrote in his Instagram post.

He said that the audience is ready to accept a good film with right casting, while congratulating the film's director Mohit Suri and YRF boss Aditya Chopra for the film's success.

"My heartiest congratulations to adi chopra n mohit Suri for proving the fundamental principles of film making a hindi commercial cinema

n made a film “saiyaaira” a history today. Good producer good director good story script। good music n right casting big or new stars n balance budget n well shot film matters only . Nothing else. Wish u all great success. Cinema zindabad,' he further wrote.

Meanwhile, Saiyaara is all set to near the ₹100 crore mark at the Indian box office, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film opened at ₹21.5 crore on its first Friday and went on to make ₹26 crore on its first Saturday and ₹35.75 crore on its first Sunday. With this, the film's first weekend box office collection reached ₹83.25 crore in India and will soon cross the ₹100 crore mark.