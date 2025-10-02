'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari' audience reviews: Varun Dhawan's acting saves the day, story not so much

Varun Dhawan returns with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a romantic comedy directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Starring Janhvi Kapoor opposite Varun, the film also features Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul.

Soon after the film released in theatres, Reddit users could not wait to share their reactions.

As per most users, Varun Dhawan's performance has saved this 'mid' DDLJ-coded rom-com. Moviegoers were displeased with the story itself and the fact that Sanya Malhtora was given such less screentime.

"Watched full, one time watch....if you have nothing else to do. Not intolerable, but the story lags a lot, the one side plot doesn't even land... The movie only invests in the grandeur of the setting rather than the development of characters, main or side. And the characters are all just bland.. no tension or chemistry what so ever. Varun carries the film. Jhaanvi emotes well but cannot act that well. Rohit shines in the limited capacity he has & Sanya gets the fifth fiddle, her character was just a placard holder," a user wrote.

"First half done. Only Varun is engaging, Jhaanvi just cannot act. It's painful to see the other couple get less action/dialogues than the sidekicks. They are just props," a second user commented.

"Movie mid but acting decent," a third user said. "Save your time and money (sic)," another moviegoer said.

A moviegoer also asked whether Sanya Malhotra has decent screentime in the movie or not. The moviegoer asked: "Does Sanya have a strong role and good screen time?" To this, a user replied: "No & no."

Released on October 2 alongside Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1, the film opened to modest advance bookings and mixed early reviews. Fans, however, expressed excitement and affection for the star-studded cast, leaving the box office outcome to the days ahead.