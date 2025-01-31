Swara Bhaskar's X account permanently suspended. 'Ridiculous and untenable,' says 'Veere Di Wedding' actor

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar made headlines after her X account was permanently suspended. The suspension was reportedly due to a post she made about Mahatma Gandhi. Swara shared the news on Instagram, describing the decision as "ridiculous and untenable."

In her post, Bhaskar included an image displaying a well-known protest slogan in Hindi, which translates to "Gandhi, we are ashamed; your killers are still alive." She also shared a photo of her child waving the Indian flag on Republic Day, with the child's face obscured.

Related Articles

Swara questioned how these posts could be considered copyright violations and suggested that mass reporting might have led to her account's suspension.

She also urged X to reconsider its decision, arguing that if her tweets were mass reported, it was an effort to harass her and suppress her freedom of speech.

She reiterated this sentiment in her post, stating, "If these tweets have been mass reported, they are aimed to harass the user, i.e., myself, and are aimed at suppressing my freedom of speech and expression."

Additionally, Swara took to X to express her concerns over the voting process in the Anushakti Nagar assembly constituency, where her husband Fahad Ahmad was contesting on an NCP (SP) ticket.

She questioned the sudden lead taken by a BJP-supported candidate after the 99% battery charger EVMs were opened, despite the machines being used throughout the day.

Swara raised doubts about why the votes from these machines favoured the BJP and its allies. She has always been on the netizens' radar because of her thoughts and political ideology.

The actor, who featured in the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding, is currently on a break after her marriage with Fahad Ahmad and motherhood.