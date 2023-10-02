‘Tejas’ teaser Twitter review: First look of Kangana Ranaut’s film leaves netizens divided

‘Tejas’ teaser Twitter: The teaser of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Tejas was released today on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The one minute 25-second-long teaser video starts with the shot of an Air Force Station and moves towards Kangana Ranaut’s character, Air Force fighter pilot Tejas Gill, getting ready for the biggest mission of her career.

The teaser also features dialogues like “Jung ke maidaan me ab jung honi chahiye” and “Ab toh aakash se baarish nahi aag barasni chahiye”. Kangana Ranaut shared the teaser of her upcoming film on X formerly Twitter and wrote: “Ready to take off for the love of our nation! Bharat ko chhedoge to chhodenge nahi. Trailer out on Indian Air Force Day, 8th October.”

Ready to take off for the love of our nation! Bharat ko chhedoge toh chhodenge nahi. 🇮🇳🛫



Trailer out on Indian Air Force Day, 8th October. #TejasTeaser #BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi #Tejas In cinemas on 27th Oct.@sarveshmewara1 @RSVPMovies @RonnieScrewvala @IAF_MCC… pic.twitter.com/HdylJaGNEn — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 2, 2023

Soon after the teaser of the film released, X users were quick to share their opinions. Tejas’ teaser left netizens divided as some users were in awe of Kangana Ranaut’s acting chops and her look as Air Force fighter pilot Tejas Gill whereas others found the teaser to be ordinary and dull.

“Wow man her voice modulation… in every other film her voice hears different… she is amazing amazing amazing… a true talent,” a user wrote. “Tejas teaser packs a solid punch! Kangana Ranaut in uniform looks splendid,” film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala said in a post.

Wowwwww man her voice modulation... in every other film her voice hears different... she is amazing amazing amazing.... a true talent@KanganaTeam #mainbhitejas#Tejas #TejasTeaser #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/XxG2oayjpA — Alone Mast (@AjaxKumar10) October 2, 2023

Another moviegoer said on X that the teaser of Tejas just looked ordinary and dull and couldn’t do much to pique their excitement. “Surprisingly, the Tejas teaser looks ordinary and dull, it couldn’t tease much. Tejas is one of the most anticipated projects and I was expecting more because the usual teaser standards have gone really up but the dialogues along with the music worked well and Kangana looks great,” another user said.

🎬 Surprisingly the #TejasTeaser looks ordinary & dull, it couldn't tease much. Tejas is one of the most anticipated projects and i was expecting more because the usual teaser standards have gone really up but the dialogues along with the music worked well and Kangana looks great pic.twitter.com/gWngj6zcdC — Cine Vichaar (@Cine_vichaar) October 2, 2023

A moviegoer called the film “another typical Bollywood movie that attempts to capitalize on pseudo-nationalism”. “Tejas is another typical Bollywood movie that attempts to capitalize on pseudo-nationalism… Kangana Ranaut delivers a strong dialogue, but the teaser appears visually unimpressive,” the moviegoer noted.

Here are some other reactions on Tejas teaser:

Goosebumps 🔥🔥🔥



What a teaser!!! The voice, the dialogue, the look, the vibe all 💯



Blockbuster loading 🇮🇳 ✈️ #TejasTeaser https://t.co/AuPfspdWSY October 2, 2023

OMG goosebumps.



Which actress in recent times gets this kind of intro in teaser, no one apart from #KanganaRanaut #TejasTeaser #Tejas



It goes without saying that she will slay this character to another level. Too excited 😆 — thatvairagi (@thatvairagiboy) October 2, 2023

Kangana has become shop of overacting from the queen of acting.... dialogue is so bad n arrogant like she is going to fight personal battle... disaster is loading#TejasTeaser — Indian (@jatin_gulab) October 2, 2023

😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂😂

Bhai tom cruise depression me chala jaayega ye sun ke! — Dr. Maulik Modi (@iamthemaulik) October 2, 2023

Another flop movie loading — डंक्याच्या चोटावर (@dankyachyachota) October 2, 2023

Directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Tejas revolves around the journey of Air Force pilot Tejas Gill and is positioned as a tribute to the courage of the Indian Air Force. The film will hit theatres on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Also Read: 'Gadar 2’ update: ‘Could have made Rs 65-70 crore if…,’ says Kangana Ranaut on Sunny Deol’s latest film

Also Watch: Choona, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, Love Is Blind new episodes on Netflix, Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley, Hostel Daze Season 4 on Amazon Prime Video: OTT releases this week

Also Read: Emergency Teaser out: Kangana Ranaut announces the release date for the movie. Watch