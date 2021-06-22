Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Beast's second look poster released on 47th birthday; Parvati, Keerthy Suresh, Dhanush wish him luck

Makers of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film 'Beast' have released the second look of the film on the superstar's 47th birthday on Tuesday. In this poster, the Mersal actor, dressed in a white shirt, black jeans and shades can be seen holding a gun with a chopper flying in the background.

Sun Pictures, the makers of 'Beast' shared the poster and tweeted, "Wishing the #BEAST of Kollywood #ThalapathyVijay a very Happy Birthday! Here is #BeastSecondLook!"

Beast is an action film written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, this film features actors like Pooja Hegde, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal