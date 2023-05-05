'The Kerala Story' Twitter review: Adah Sharma-starrer divides social media, receives both bouquets and brickbats

The Kerala Story Twitter reactions: Adah Sharma-starrer The Kerala Story released in several theatres across theatres all over India on Friday. Soon after its release, critics as well as Twitter users were quick to share their two cents about the film. Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel said in his review that Adah Sharma has given a brilliant performance in the movie. Kadel added Sharma’s Malayali Hindi accent was on point and her acting was top notch, especially in emotional scenes.

He further gave the film a four-star rating and backed filmmaker Sudipto Sen for “brave direction”. Kadel wrote: “The Kerala Story- 4 stars. TKS deals with one of the worst human tragedies of Modern India.”

He added: “The gruesome story is backed by solid screenplay, outstanding performances, and brave direction by Sudipto Sen. Adah Sharma gives a career defining performance. Her Malayali Hindi accent is pitch perfect and the nuances she displayed in her acting especially in emotional scenes is fantastic. Rest of the supporting cast were also too good in their act”. Kadel further noted that the film has the potential to become a big surprise hit at the box office this year.

#TheKeralaStory ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#TKS deals with one of the worst human tragedies of Modern India.



HORRIFYING - DISTURBING & GUT WRENCHING tale of many girls in Kerala who were trapped by radicals & forced into the system of terrorism.



The entire portrayal & process of their… pic.twitter.com/jjFvkrSymP — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) May 5, 2023

Film distributor and exhibitor Rajat Lunkad said Adah Sharma has given the performance of a lifetime and also called The Kerala Story a “thought provoking” film. Lunkad tweeted: “The Kerala Story is ‘thought provoking’. It is a spine-chilling movie that makes you uncomfortable with harsh reality. Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen deserve credit for making this film. Adah Sharma has given performance of a lifetime. The Kerala Story review- 4 stars”.

#TheKeralaStory is “𝗧𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵𝘁-𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗼𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴”



A “spine-chilling” movie that makes u uncomfortable with Harsh Reality.#VipulAmrutlalShah & #SudiptoSen deserve Credit for making this Film#AdahSharma has given performance of a lifetime.#TheKeralaStoryReview: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/5F08eoZvQ7 — Rajat R Lunkad (@rajatlunkad) May 5, 2023

A Twitter user urged people to leave their political ideologies aside and give this film a shot. The user tweeted: “The Kerela Story review: Devastatingly moving account! We've read similar narratives of girls from UK,USA but watching n Indian girl's factual story absolutely shook me. Leave your politics and watch this. Award winning performance by Adah Sharma”.

The Kerela Story review:

devastatingly moving account! We've read similar narratives of girls frm UK,USA but watching n Indian girl's factual story absolutely shook me.Leave your politics and watch this.Award winning performance by @adah_sharma

***** 5 stars#TheKerelaStory pic.twitter.com/miqUjGU0Q3 — Rajnigandha (@Rajnigandha) May 4, 2023

Another user tweeted: “Go watch this film. This film is not your typical Lala land film. Its telling truth. No hate , just exposing mindset of some people. Director had done brilliant study for film. Always a delight to watch Adah Sharma”.

#TheKeralaStoryReview#TheKeralaStorySuper 👌

Go watch this film



This film is not your typical Lala land film. Its telling truth



No hate , just exposing mindset of some people.



Director had done brilliant study for film

Alway delight to watch #adahsharma 🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/uQhEA4NaGk — DHARAM YADAV (@dharam__ahir17) May 5, 2023

Also read: 'The Kerala Story' controversy: AR Rahman shares video of Hindu wedding inside mosque, says love of humanity 'unconditional'

Here are some more reactions to the Sudipto Sen directorial:

#TheKeralaStoryReview. Strong performance by @adah_sharma. Hard hitting reality. A must watch for every Indian May 5, 2023

Apart from the glowing praise of Adah Sharma's performance in the film, there were also users who criticised the movie for being a propaganda film. A user wrote, "How did The Kerala Story get a clarification? Leave the propaganda, this isn't even a film, it's sheer torture".

How did #TheKeralaStory get a clarification? Leave the propaganda, this isn’t even a film, it’s sheer torture. https://t.co/8fLhvQeM5h — Vineeta Kumar (@vineeta_ktiwari) May 5, 2023

Another user Fatima Khan wrote, "The Kerala Story is disturbing, spreading hate and disharmony. It's dangerously violent, full of provocative scenes with the intention of spreading acrimony in the country. Zero stars for this agenda driven film". She added she does not understand how the censor board passed this even with an adult certificate.

Film #TheKeralaStoryReview#TheKeralaStory is Disturbing, Spreading Hate and disharmony. It's dangerously Violent, Full of provocative scenes with the intention of spreading acrimony in the country.



0 ⭐ for this agenda driven film,



I just don't understand that the Censor… pic.twitter.com/Z4DQJn8Yeg — Fatima Khan (@afficasm) May 5, 2023

Another user called the movie as being "full of lies and manipulative" while adding nothing told in the movie is truthful. The user tweeted: "This movie is full of lies and manipulative. Not a single thing told in the movie is closer to the truth. It's a propaganda movie made to disturb religious harmony. Every actor must be ashamed of being part of this movie. Adah Sharma DOESN'T know acting".

#TheKeralaStoryReview



This movie is full of lies and manipulative. Not a single thing told in the movie is closer to the truth. It's a propaganda movie made to disturb religious harmony.



Every actor must be ashamed of being part of this movie. @adah_sharma DOESN'T know acting. pic.twitter.com/3f6ZmYznDa — Lets OTT (@LetsOTTOff) May 5, 2023

Also read: 'I rest my case': Shashi Tharoor after The Kerala Story makers alter 'story of 32,000 women' to that of 3 women

Here are some more reactions condemning the film:

If you're emotionally fool, this propaganda movie will divert your attention from real issues for few days. #TheKeralaStoryReview — Desi Devil (@iDesiDevil) May 5, 2023

#TheKeralaStoryReview

1st half - Bhai ye main characters kisi ke bhi bolne pe aa jaate hai aisa hota hai kya real life mein???

Itni high level brainwashing 👀

Abhi tak chal rahi hai acchi with brutal scenes. But pehli baar aisa lag raha hai ki bhai क्यु theater bhara Hua hai🙂1/2 — Rocky_The_Watcher (@_rocky_swagger_) May 5, 2023

The journey of 30000 to 3

Waw!! What a propaganda movies

I'm thoughts why #censerboard Allow this type movie... strictly

Take action against all hateful movies

This movie dangerous for all world warning ⚠️

#TheKeralaStoryReview pic.twitter.com/cIdO8WYLxE May 5, 2023

We are not considering you as Keralite. You are just using our beautiful state for your own benefits by dividing people with your lies and hate propaganda receiving money from Sangh Parivar



You'll realise and regret one day for being a part of a such heinous act#TheKerelaStory https://t.co/9F81s3P77G — Rohit (@___Invisible_1) May 5, 2023

The Kerala Story controversy

The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, has been at the centre of a hornet’s nest ever since its trailer released. Its description claimed that around 32,000 women were converted, leading to a massive row. While Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan called the film a “propaganda” by the “Sangh parivar”, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor accused the filmmakers of indulging in “gross exaggeration” and “distortion” of Kerala’s reality. Tharoor added he would pay a sum of Rs 1 crore to anybody who could prove the allegations.

Following the controversy, the film’s teaser was altered from “heartbreaking and gut-wrenching stories of 32,000 females in Kerala…” to “true stories of three young girls from Kerala”. The Kerala Story’s trailer description on YouTube at present reads: “A spine-chilling, never told before true story – revealing a dangerous conspiracy that has been hatched against India. The Kerala Story is a compilation of the true stories of three young girls from different parts of Kerala.”

Petition against The Kerala Story in Supreme Court

Moreover, a petition filed by journalist Qurban Ali seeking a stay on the release of the film has been filed in the Supreme Court. The petition said that the film is not a normal movie and requested the bench to at least see the trailer which it claimed was “very disturbing”. The petitioner also said if he gets a hearing by midnight, a lot of agony will be prevented.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said on Thursday the censor board has cleared the film. The CJI further added, "That bench has applied its mind. Think from the view of the film producer. How many challenges will he face? You must think of the actors and producers – they have all put in their labour. You must be very careful about seeking a stay on films".

Also read: The Kerala Story: Controversy around Sudipto Sen’s film in 10 points

The Kerala Story censor board certificate

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) took over a month to clear this movie. The CBFC removed 10 scenes and gave the film an A certificate.

The Kerala Story plot, cast

The film revolves around women who claimed they were forcefully converted by the militant group ISIS for women’s trafficking and terrorism. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film features Adah Sharma, Siddhi Idnani, Yogita Bihani, and Sonia Balani in lead roles.

Also Watch: Tata group celebrates Air India's homecoming; launches Maharaja Suite in Delhi's Taj Mahal Hotel; check 1-night stay cost