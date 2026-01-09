'The Raja Saab' Twitter review: Prabhas' performance saves the day; story, VFX not so much

Prabhas-led fantasy horror comedy The Raja Saab hit theatres on Friday amid much excitement from fans. Soon after the film's first shows were over, netizens were quick to share their takes.

The latest Prabhas film left netizens divided. While some were impressed by Prabhas' energy and charm in the film, others were put off by the length and visual effects of the film.

"#TheRajaSaab - Energetic Prabhas Show. Entertaining horror fantasy that works well in parts. The concept is interesting & the film delivers some engaging moments throughout. #Prabhas brings great energy and charm, making his presence the biggest plus. A decent watch that connects if you enjoy this genre (sic)," a user wrote.

A second user commented, "#TheRajaSaab is a fun horror entertainer with grand visuals and mass moments. #Prabhas’s role starts with fun comedy & ends on a powerful high, well supported by #SanjayDutt. Simple story, but comedy & Climax action (sic)."

A third user said, "#TheRajaSaab : BELOW-PAR FILM. Poor VFX; Weak screenplay; No proper horror; Too lengthy; Outdated Story. Why did #Prabhas choose this kind of script? He is now a Pan-India star, yet he is doing this type of film. DISAPPOINTED (sic)."

"#TheRajaSaab What was that? No horror, zero comedy, just pure torture. Maruthi has completely wasted Prabhas with this outdated script and cringe jokes. The VFX looks like a mobile game from 2010. A Colossal DISASTER. Save your money. 0.5/5 (sic)," a fourth user weighed in.

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab focuses on a young heir who embraces his royal heritage as well as his rebellious spirit as he rises to power and establishes unprecedented rules during his reign. Besides Prabhas, the film stars Niddhi Agerwal, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Brahmanandam, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Yogi Babu in significant roles.

The Raja Saab was released in theatres worldwide on January 9.