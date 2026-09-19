'Fake news': Trump bans CNN, Politico, MS NOW from White House; press groups vow legal action

When pressed by reporters in the Oval Office regarding the constitutional implications of suppressing press access, Trump defended the directive: "Because they’re fake news. I get so tired of reading and seeing fake news." Clarifying that the move was not prompted by a single report, he stated, "It's really just cumulative stories over the past few years... I don't have to let them into my, into the people's house."

The targeted organisations immediately pushed back against the administration's decree.

"CNN stands fully behind our White House team and their fair and accurate reporting," CNN said in an official statement. "We have a right under the U.S. Constitution to do that reporting without hindrance or interference from the government. Should the ban which President Trump threatened go ahead, it would be an illegal assault on that fundamental and constitutionally protected right."

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Politico issued a similar declaration on social media, emphasizing that it will "continue to fairly report on this White House and future ones" and promises to "vigorously defend our First Amendment rights against any attempt to restrict them." MS NOW declined to comment on the announcement.

Constitutional scholars and press advocacy groups quickly condemned the executive decision, warning that viewpoint-based discrimination violates foundational First Amendment protections.

Seth Stern, chief of advocacy at the Freedom of the Press Foundation, said, "It's difficult to imagine a more blatant violation of the First Amendment than Trump banning news outlets from the People's House for criticizing the government."

The administration's move builds on a pattern of heightened friction between the executive branch and independent newsrooms. Past efforts by the administration to revoke individual credentials or restrict press pool access — including last year's exclusion of The Associated Press over a geographical naming dispute — have repeatedly faced legal challenges in federal court.