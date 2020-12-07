'Their hopes need to be met': Priyanka Chopra comes out in support of protesting farmers

Priyanka Chopra is the latest in a long line of celebrities to have come out in the support of the farmers protesting the recently passed farm laws. Diljit Dosanjh, Riteish Deshmukh, Hansal Mehta and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja are some celebrities to have come out in support of farmers.

The Bajirao Mastani actress had tweeted, "Our farmers are India's food soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crisis is resolved sooner than later." She had retweeted a tweet by Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh.

