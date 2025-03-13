'They would do a different good deed...': Khloe Kardashian on Ambani family, Anant-Radhika wedding

In the most recent episode of their reality series, "The Kardashians," Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian talked about their travel to India for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony last year.

During the episode, Khloe talked about the Ambani family and said, “I want to point out how much that family does for their people leading up to the wedding. They would do a different good deed every day. One day they paid for 5,000 people's groceries for a year. Another day they paid for 2,500 people's weddings. Their wedding is really opulent, but they are also giving back in a really great way.”

In the same episode, Kim Kardashian revealed that she had no prior acquaintance with the Ambani family but still traveled to India to attend the lavish wedding of their youngest son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant.

Kim and Khloe shared their experience attending the opulent wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika in Mumbai last year. Kim mentioned that although she doesn't personally know the Ambanis, they have mutual friends. During the show, the sisters discussed their whirlwind 48-hour trip from Los Angeles to Mumbai and revealed that their connection to the Ambanis was through their mutual acquaintance, Lorraine Schwartz, who also designs jewelry for India's wealthiest family.

“Lorraine Schwartz is one of our good friends. She is a jeweller. She does jewellery for the Ambani family. She told me she was going to their wedding, and they would love to invite you, and we just went on a whim and said ‘sure’,” she added.

Kim, in the video, thanked Nita Ambani for inviting them to the wedding. Kim added, “Nita Ambani, she is the groom's mother. She is like the Kris Jenner of the Ambani family.”

Khloe said, “She has to be one with the softer hands who I have met all my life. Like seriously! Softer than tatums.”

The clip from The Kardashians also showed Kim holding Anita Ambani's hands and walking together towards the main area, to meet the groom and the bride. Khloe said that she walked behind Kim and let her have the moment.

The Ambani wedding in the previous year saw the presence of numerous Bollywood personalities like Priyanka Chopra and her spouse Nick Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan, Amitabh Bachchan along with his family, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor together with Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and various others.

In 2025, Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, topped Asia's billionaire rankings.

The Kardashians unveiled a sneak peek of their upcoming episode on Tuesday, showcasing Kim and Khloé in traditional Indian attire as they prepare for the Ambani wedding in Mumbai. The promo caption announced, “Kim and Khloé take India in the new episode premiering this Thursday on Hulu”. The video captured the sisters navigating the bustling streets of Mumbai in stylish heels, encountering a playful dog along the way.

The American reality TV series, 'The Kardashians', revolves on the personal lives of the Kardashian–Jenner family. This season can be streamed on Hulu, with fresh episodes released every Thursday. The latest season explores the family's business and personal struggles in depth. The primary cast comprises Kris, Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie, with appearances by relatives and friends such as Scott Disick, North West, Travis Barker, and others."