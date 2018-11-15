Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal to move to a Rs 450-crore, sea-facing bungalow after wedding

Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha is going to tie the knot with Ajay and Swati Piramal's son Anand on December 12 this year. In September, the couple along with the families hosted a lavish engagement bash in Lake Como. News of their wedding preparations has been making the rounds for a while now. As per the latest reports, the Piramals are planning to gift a swanky bungalow to the would-be husband-wife.

The five-storey, grand bungalow, the iconic Gulita, faces the sea and is located at Worli. One can get a view of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link along with views of the Arabian Sea. Piramals bought the bungalow in 2012 from Hindustan Unilever for over Rs 450 crore. Hindustan Unilever had a training centre at Gulita before this.

Spread over 50,000 sq ft, Gulita has five floors. There is an open-air water body, a lawn and a multi-purpose room in the building. Along with lounge areas, circular studies, servant rooms, dressing rooms the bungalow also has triple-height multi-purpose rooms.

The Piramals began refurbishing Gulita in 2015. The refurbishing work is expected to be done by December 1, when a puja is to take place before the couple gradually moves in. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) gave permission to the Piramals to occupy it on September 19.

People working on the bungalow told India Today on the condition of anonymity: "We are given the deadline of December 1 to complete the work. There is big puja which is to be performed on December 1, therefore the work is on full swing. Most of the material is brought from abroad. The bungalow has a swimming pool, temple room, three floor basement for parking and other services, one huge hall with huge ceiling. At the moment there are over one thousand workers, working day and night to meet the deadline. It has got the required permission from the BMC as well."

Isha Ambani's current residence, Antilia, is one of the world's most expensive residential properties and ranks just after the Buckingham Palace. The Altamount Road home has 27 storeys and has a 600-member staff to look after it. The Ambani residence is worth Rs 14,000 crore.