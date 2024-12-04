This Pushpa 2 actor is set to make Bollywood debut with Imtiaz Ali opposite Triptii Dimri

Fahadh Faasil, affectionately known as Fafa by his fans, is poised to expand his impressive repertoire as one of the most versatile and critically acclaimed actors in the Indian film industry. Renowned for his compelling performances across various genres, Fahadh has established himself primarily in the Malayalam film sector while also making significant inroads into Telugu and Tamil cinema.

In an exciting announcement, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali revealed that Fahadh will make his Hindi film debut in a pivotal role alongside actress Triptii Dimri.

The title of the upcoming film is not yet revealed, but filming is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2025. This has created excitement for potentially another great film from the director known for successful movies like "Jab We Met" and "Tamasha."

The Pushpa 2 Star

Fahadh Faasil will appear in the movie "Pushpa 2: The Rule," alongside actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is directed by Sukumar and is set to be released in theatres on December 5.

His role as the antagonist in Pushpa: The Rise (2021) further broadened his appeal, as he played Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, an intense cop whose performance added gravity to the film's narrative. His portrayal was met with critical acclaim, and fans eagerly anticipate his return in the upcoming sequel.

The film will have early premiere screenings on December 4 at 9:30 PM in selected theatres located in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Bengaluru. It will be officially released worldwide in theatres on December 5, available in various formats and languages.

About Fahadh Faasil

Born on August 8, 1982, in Alappuzha, Kerala, Fahadh hails from a prominent family in the Malayalam film industry. His father, Fazil, is a well-respected filmmaker, and his uncle, Sreenivasan, is a renowned screenwriter and actor. Growing up in a cinematic environment, Fahadh developed an early passion for acting.

He initially pursued a degree in engineering at the Engineering College in Ernakulam but soon shifted his focus to filmmaking, studying at the Miami Film School in the United States.

Fahadh made his acting debut at the age of 16 with the film Kaiyethum Doorath (2002), directed by his father.