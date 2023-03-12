Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha's film records its highest collection with Rs 16 cr

Despite the dwindling collection for a few days, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar recorded its highest collection with Rs 16.57 crore on Saturday. With this, the film totalled a domestic collection of Rs 50 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collection of the movie. He wrote, “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar puts up a solid show on Day 4… National chains witness 68.93 percent jump, while mass circuits grow marginally… Eyes Rs 70 cr+ total in its five-day *extended* weekend… Wed Rs 15.73 cr, Thu Rs 10.34 cr, Fri Rs 10.52 cr, Sat Rs 16.57 cr. Total: Rs 53.16 cr. India business."

The Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer made Rs 15 crore in India on the first day of its release. However, its collection slowed down in the next three days by earning just Rs 10 crore each day.

Meanwhile, Box Office India reported, "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is doing well on Saturday which is day four. Its not a big number for the film but the fact that the film has comeback with very good growth after two low days is a good sign and it gives the film chance to sustain post the extended weekend. The film has got pretty close to its first day all India number. The film will go ahead of its first day number where it was not a holiday and major cities which have bigger multiplexes. The Hindi belts will remain less but to expect them to come to Holi holiday levels on a Saturday is an ask though this could happen on the Sunday. The shortfall from day one will be from mass centres."

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor came together for the first time in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The romantic comedy, directed by Luv Ranjan, also marked the acting debut of Boney Kapoor. The film's story is about a couple who are planning to break up their relationship but none wants to take that first step to walk out of the relationship.

On the professional front, Kapoor will be seen in Animal soon. Shraddha, on the other hand, will soon begin shooting for Stree 2.

