Veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu tests positive for COVID-19; fans pray for speedy recovery

Popular playback singer Kumar Sanu tested positive for COVID-19, according to his Facebook page. His Facebook page post read, "Unfortunately Sanuda has tested Corona positive, please pray for his good health. Thank you. Team KS."

The 'Dil Hai ki Maanta Nahi' singer was planning to celebrate his birthday on October 20 in Los Angeles with his family- wife Saloni and daughters- Shannon and Annabel.

After his diagnosis, the plans have been pushed further and he is now expected to visit his family in US in November. Meanwhile, his son Jaan Kumar Sanu is one of the contestants on the reality show, Bigg Boss 14.

The singer, also popularly known as King of Melody has sung chartbuster tracks like Chura ke Dil Mera, Ek Ladki ko Dekha, Dheere Dheere se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana and Sochenge Tumhe Pyaar Karke Nahi and pretty much ruled through the 90s.

Kumar Sanu is not the only film celebrity to be infected by COVID-19. Several other film stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kanika Kapoor, Tamannah Bhatia, Purab Kohli, Genelia D'Souza and several others from the tinsel town who tested positive for COVID but have now recovered.