Vicky Kaushal in talks to play the 4th idiot alongside Aamir Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's '3 Idiots' sequel

The 3 Idiots universe is expanding, and it may have found its fourth member. According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal is in advanced discussions to join 4 Idiots, the much-anticipated sequel to Rajkumar Hirani's 2009 cult classic, stepping in as the titular fourth idiot alongside the original trio of Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi.

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Where things stand

Multiple meetings have already taken place between Vicky, Aamir and Hirani, and Kaushal has verbally agreed to come on board, according to Pinkvilla. "Multiple meetings between Vicky, Aamir and Hirani have already taken place, and Vicky has verbally agreed to play the part of 4th Idiot, though the timelines have to align for the entire ensemble," a source told the publication.

Kaushal, who previously worked with Hirani on Sanju and Dunki, is said to have responded enthusiastically to the script. "Kaushal is keen on sharing screen space with Aamir Khan and contributing to a franchise that enjoys immense recall value," the source added.

The film and its timeline

4 Idiots is currently in the writing stage, with Hirani and long-time collaborator Abhijat Joshi developing the screenplay. The team is taking its time; the film is expected to go on floors in the second half of 2027.

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Aamir Khan recently confirmed the project's development and revealed that the story will pick up approximately 10 years after where 3 Idiots concluded, exploring how the characters' lives have evolved and introducing new conflicts along the way. Aamir is also expected to complete another film before beginning work on this one, to ensure scheduling aligns across the ensemble.

Vicky Kaushal, meanwhile, will first wrap his commitments on Mahavatar, which is scheduled to begin filming soon and requires an extensive shooting schedule, before stepping into this world.

The original

3 Idiots, written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, co-written by Abhijat Joshi and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, remains one of Indian cinema's most beloved films. The original cast also featured Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Mona Singh and Omi Vaidya in supporting roles.