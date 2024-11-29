Vidaamuyarchi teaser X review: 'Rampage loading this Pongal 2025,' say netizens on Thala Ajith's upcoming film

The teaser of the much-waited Ajith Kumar-starrer Vidaamuyarchi hit YouTube on Thursday late night. As soon as the teaser released, Ajith fans and netizens shared their reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

The teaser of Ajith's upcoming film shows various slick action sequences. It also shows the main character coming across the film's antagonist likely played by Arjun Sarja.

Netizens called the film pure Hollywood stuff and said that rampage is loading on Pongal 2025. They also felt that the film definitely has something new to offer.

"Vidaamuyarchi teaser - Pure Hollywood stuff. Ajith Kumar's rampage loading this Pongal 2025... Best wishes to Thala fans and to the whole team of Vidaamuyarchi," a user said.

"Bro Ajith Kumar has silently dropped a banger teaser. If the entire Tamil Nadu can be rocked overnight without any fanfare, only this man can do it," a user wrote.

"A different experience. Vidaamuyarchi definitely something new to offer," a third user said.

"Vidaamuyarchi teaser is finally here. Wow wow just wow my dear kadavuleyyyyy. Get ready for a rollercoaster of action, and the undeniable charisma of #MyDearThala! This is nothing short of spectacular! From high-octane action sequences to the deep, intense background score by Anirudh Ravichander, it's clear that Vidaamuyarchi is set to be a cinematic treat. Perseverance Triumps. Gear up for what promises to be one of the biggest blockbuster of pongal 2025 and welcome our real OG (sic)," a user said.

"When you watch the teaser, it looks like it was inspired by the movie Breakdown... Maybe if this is true, it will be one of the best movies of Mahesh and Thala career... It will definitely win a thousand crores," another user noted.

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaamuyarchi is a road thriller predominantly shot in Azerbaijan. The latest Ajith film is centered around a married couple whose trip takes an unsettling turn when the wife goes missing, prompting the husband's frantic search.

Besides Ajith, the film stars Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Arav and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles.

The film will hit theatres on Pongal 2025 coinciding with Ram Charan's Game Changer.