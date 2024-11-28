Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again box office collection day 27: Kartik Aaryan's film crosses Rs 250 crore in India; Ajay Devgn's cop drama flounders

Kartik Aaryan-led horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer cop drama Singham Again are continuing to attract audiences at the theatres.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 crossed the Rs 250 crore mark on its day 27 at the India box office. The latest Kartik Aaryan film raked in Rs 158.25 crore in its first week, Rs 58 crore in its second week, and Rs 23.35 crore in its third week.

Related Articles

The film went onto rake in Rs 1.4 crore on its fourth Friday, Rs 2.7 crore on its fourth Saturday, Rs 3.25 crore on its fourth Sunday, Rs 1.05 crore on its fourth Monday, Rs 1.10 crore on its fourth Tuesday, and around Rs 1 crore on its fourth Wednesday.

With this, the film raked in a total of Rs 250.10 crore as of its fourth Wednesday at the India box office. BB3 logged an overall 10.40 per cent theatrical occupancy across its Hindi shows on Wednesday, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, on the other hand, continues to struggle to cross the Rs 250 crore mark at the domestic box office. The film made Rs 173 crore in its first week, Rs 47.5 crore in its second week, and Rs 15.65 crore in its third week.

The cop drama further minted Rs 0.80 crore on its fourth Friday, Rs 1.50 crore on its fourth Saturday, Rs 1.85 crore on its fourth Sunday, Rs 0.60 crore on its fourth Monday, Rs 0.60 crore on its fourth Tuesday, and around Rs 0.60 crore on its fourth Wednesday.

With this, Singham Again's total India box office collection stands at Rs 242.10 crore as of Wednesday. The film logged an overall 8.92 per cent theatrical occupancy across its Hindi shows on Wednesday.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third film in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The film focuses on a fraudster-turned-exorcist who unearths a sinister plot involving two mischievous ministers in a castle.

The film features Kartik Aaryan reprising his role as Ruhaan/Rooh Baba from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Vidya Balan in her role as Manjulika from Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film also stars Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Sanjay Mishra and Manish Wadhwa in key roles.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again is a part of the Cop Universe. The film is centered around maverick police officer Bajirao Singham as he embarks on a dangerous cross-border mission along with his team of officers to save his wife Avni Singham.

In the film, Ajay Devgn can be seen reprising his role as Bajirao Singham and Kareena Kapoor can be seen playing the role of Avni from Singham Returns. The film also features Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Both the films released in theatres on November 1, the Diwali 2024 weekend.