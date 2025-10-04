Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reportedly engaged, wedding in Feb 2026

]Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have reportedly taken the next step in their relationship with a quiet engagement ceremony attended only by close family and friends. According to reports, the couple plans to tie the knot in February 2026.

Despite the buzz, neither Vijay nor Rashmika has confirmed the engagement publicly. As reported by M9 News, the duo is keeping their celebrations private, reflecting their preference to shield personal milestones from the spotlight.

Speculation intensified after Rashmika shared pictures of herself in a saree on social media, which quickly went viral. Fans suggested the look could be tied to her engagement, further fuelling excitement.

On Dussehra, she also posted a photo in traditional attire with a tilak on her forehead, writing: “Happy Dussehra my loves...This year, I’m feeling extra grateful because of all the love you’ve been showering on the Thamma trailer and our song...Your messages, your excitement, your constant support you make every moment bigger and happier for me And I can’t wait to see you all super sooooon during the promotions...(sic).”

The couple has long been the subject of rumours, from holiday sightings to public appearances, but both have chosen not to comment on their relationship.

On the professional front, Rashmika will next star in Aditya Sarpotdar’s horror-comedy Thamma, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. The film is slated for release on October 21, 2025. Vijay was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Telugu spy thriller Kingdom earlier this year.