Vijay Deverakonda-starrer ‘Liger’ hits theatres today: Can it smash box office records?

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starrer Liger has been released in theatres near you today. The film is a sports drama focusing on an underdog with a speech issue, played by Deverakonda. Ananya Panday will make her debut into Tollywood with this film. Legendary boxer Mike Tyson will feature in a cameo role in the film. It also features Ramya Krishnan and Makarand Deshpande in pivotal roles.

But how is the film likely to fare at the box office? Trade expert Ramesh Bala believes the film’s Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions can net around Rs 15 crore to Rs 20 crore on the first day at box office. He told India Today, “I’m thinking Hindi, Telugu and Tamil day one collections could be around Rs 15 crore to Rs 20 crore all over India. If we are specifically talking about the Hindi belt, then the film is expected to collect around Rs 10 crore. In Telugu, it can collect Rs 8 crore and in Tamil maybe around Rs 2 crore.”

Film critic and trade expert Taran Adarsh also weighed in and said, “Vijay has a very good market in Hindi after Arjun Reddy, people have seen that film and have developed a fan following, people know him just like it happened with Allu Arjun. People knew who he was before Pushpa was released. Similarly, it might translate into numbers for Vijay too. Let’s wait and watch, it has been promoted very aggressively, so let’s see how it works. It looks like the numbers will be good.”

Here’s how the Internet reacted to the latest Vijay Deverakonda film

Talking about preparations for Liger, Deverakonda told India Today, “When someone speaks about my performance, I am not happy with ‘good’. It is like an insult to me. For me, it has to be extraordinary!” Despite Deverakonda’s commitment, Liger has also been in the middle of the Boycott Bollywood trend just like several movies that have been released in the recent past.

Deverakonda was on the netizens’ radar due to his comments on the Boycott Bollywood trend. He said, “When you decide to boycott a film, you are not only affecting Aamir Khan, you are affecting thousands of families who lose work and livelihoods.”

