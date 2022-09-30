Vikram Vedha, Ponniyin Selvan I hit theatres today; here’s how audience reacted

Saif Ali Khan and Hritik Roshan-starrer Vikram Vedha and Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Ponniyin Selvan: I have released in theatres today. While Vikram Vedha received mixed reviews from audience and critics, Ponniyin Selvan: I or PS: I garnered applause from the audience. Whether these reviews translate into box office numbers or not remains to be seen.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the Hritik Roshan film a four-star rating and gave it a one-word review of “terrific.” Adarsh wrote, “Engaging. Engrossing. Entertaining…. Smartly-written, brilliantly executed…. VV has it all: style, substance, suspense…. Hritik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are too good…. STRONGLY RECOMMENDED.”

Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel, however, begged to differ and gave the Pushkar Gayatri film a two-star rating. Kadel wrote, “Vikram Vedha is an errant let down, lousy remake of the original. Screenplay is vastly boring, falls flat in both the halves. Major drawback is that there’s no clap worthy and elevation scenes in the narrative. Films won’t satisfy both masses and classes.”

Kadel further elaborated and said while Hritik Roshan is high on swagger, it cannot compensate for the weak writing and Saif Ali Khan delivers a restrained performance. He added, “Pushkar Gayatri direction is not upto the mark, they failed to replicate their original version despite same storytelling. Overall, Vikram Vedha is a frame to frame remake of the original Tamil version, those who haven’t seen the OG, they may like the film more. On box office front, I don’t think so film will work that well. Only HR stardom can sail it through.”

Vikram Vedha also received mixed reviews from audiences as some users commended the lead actors and Pushkar Gayatri on a spectacular film whereas others wondered why to watch a remade movie when the original is available online.

Audience showered immense praise and love for the Mani Ratnam directed period film PS: I. A user wrote, “Ponniyin Selvan: I. Extraordinary outcome of a magnificent Mani!! Purely class based which takes you back to the era of Cholas. Certainly not for the “hero kicks the villain and he flies to Mars” fan club. No compromise in VFX and cinematography. ARR”

Another user said a comparison with SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise would be unfair and wrote, “It’s a good movie, but don’t expect elevations and mass dialogues. Not all movie stories will be like Baahubali. This is different. This was a historical book which was adapted from a book. We can see some interesting stuff on screen but slow paced.”

Vikram Vedha is the remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name featuring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Directed by Pushkar Gayatri, the film focuses on a police officer Vikram who is out to get a dreaded gangster Vedha. Vedha surrenders and begins telling stories to Vikram. After listening to these stories, Vikram’s understanding of right and wrong begins to alter. The film features Hritik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf in lead roles.

Mani Ratnam-directorial Ponniyin Selvan: I, on the other hand, is based on a Tamil book of the same name and will be made in two parts. The film focuses on the early days of the famous Chola emperor Raja Raja Chola I, also known as Arulmozhi Varman. Besides Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the historical features Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi in significant roles.

