Vir Das to host international Emmy Awards 2024 in New York, becomes first India to do so

Stand-up comedian and Indian actor Vir Das will be the host for the 2024 International Emmy Awards by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The award ceremony is set to take place on November 25 in New York City.

Das, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, was previously nominated for an International Emmy in the Comedy category in 2021 and even clinched the award in 2023 for his acclaimed Netflix special, "Landing." This year marks a significant milestone as he becomes the first Indian to host the renowned awards ceremony.

Bruce L. Paisner, president and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, expressed excitement about Das's return to the Emmys stage. “We’re delighted to welcome back Vir Das to our stage and to add International Emmy host to his impressive list of talents. With his unique humor and perspective on the world, he now joins a distinguished group of Gala hosts over the years who fit in perfectly with our global audience,” Paisner commented.

In a heartfelt message on Instagram, Das expressed his gratitude, stating, “Thanks to your support, an Indian Emmy Host, I can’t wait to host the @iemmys this year! Crazy. Thank you for having me. Tremendously honoured and excited!”

Das has established a global fan base as both a stand-up comedian and actor. Recently, he appeared as a news anchor in Prime Video's "Call Me Bae" and is currently on his international "Mind Fool" tour.

“I am so happy to be hosting the International Emmys. It’s a massive prestigious night to uphold makers from across a world that I believe is making its best content,” Das said in a statement. “I know first-hand how it can be life-changing,” he added.

Beyond his stand-up career, Vir Das has created, produced, and starred in various series, including the spy drama-comedy "Whiskey Cavalier," Netflix's "Hasmokh," and the travel show "Jestination Unknown" for Prime Video. He has also made appearances in films such as Judd Apatow's "The Bubble."

His comedy special "Landing" earned him a 2023 International Emmy in the Comedy category, while his previous Netflix special "Vir Das: For India" was nominated in the same category.