Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War' to clash with Prabhas' 'Salaar', Kashmir Files director releases teaser on I-Day

A major box office face-off is looming with Prabhas' much-awaited action thriller 'Salaar' set to release on the same day as Vivek Agnihotri’s film 'The Vaccine War'. The two highly-anticipated releases are slated for September 28.

Vivek Agnihotri confirmed the development on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Dear friends, your film #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory will release worldwide on the auspicious day of 28th September 2023. Please bless us."

Earlier, Vivek's The Kashmir Files and Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam competed at the box office in 2022, with the former coming out on top.

Agnihotri's announcement comes days after he in a series of tweets took a jibe at Salaar by saying that these films are laced with “nonsense action with loud sound".

“People aren’t born violent. Your children’s minds are conditioned by glamourising violence in popular literature, cinema and politics by industry leaders who should be actually inspiring young minds for peace. In such a violent world only solution is #CreativeConsciousness," Vivek wrote on X.

“Now glamourising extreme violence in cinema is also considered talent. Promoting nonsense cinema is considered a bigger talent. Promoting a non-actor as biggest star is considered biggest talent. And assuming audience is super-dumb is mother of all talent," he added.

Talking about The Vaccine War, the movie will tell the story of how Indian scientists found out about the Covid-19 vaccine. The movie features Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi and Anupam Kher. It is dubbed as India's first bio-science film.

Vivek Agnihotri released the teaser for The Vaccine War, which showed suspenseful music and scientists working in a lab. In the clip, one lab worker was seen carrying a lab rat, while another was loading a syringe with a vaccine. The film is billed as India's first bio-science film and is based on a true story.

