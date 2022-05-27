Weekend binge: ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, ‘Attack’; top releases on Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Netflix 

Cinephiles unite! In case you have binge watch plans for this weekend, we have you covered. Yash-starrer blockbuster ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video whereas John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer sci-fi action flick ‘Attack’ will release on Zee5 on Friday. This, however, is not it as season four of the popular show ‘Stranger Things’ starring Winona Ryder and David Harbour has also released on Netflix.

KGF: Chapter 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

The Prashanth Neel-directorial will release on May 27 in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. It focuses on Rocky Bhai, an orphan who becomes the king of a gold mine. He is faced with bigger villains this time – Adheera and Ramika Sen. The film released in theatres on April 14 in 5 languages—Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. It has been bankrolled by Hombale Films and Vijay Kiragandur. Besides Yash, the film stars Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Malavika Avinash, Saran and Prakash Raj in supporting roles.

Attack (Zee5)

The Lakshya Anand-directorial will release on May 27 and focuses on India’s first super soldier Arjun Shergill. Shergill is tasked to get hold of the terrorists in the nick of time and save the Prime Minister of India as they hold Parliament under siege. Besides John Abraham, the film stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj, Ratna Pathak Shah and Serena Walia in significant roles.

Heropanti 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

The Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria-starrer action flick will release on May 27. The film focuses on Babloo, a computer genius who falls in love with a self-made billionaire Inaaya. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has a negative role in the film. The film is a sequel to the 2014 commerical potboiler Heropanti, which marked the Bollywood debut of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

Stranger Things: Season 4 (Netflix)

Season 4 of the famous show will stream on Netflix from May 27 and will focus on Hooper getting back to the US, Eleven and the rest of the gang. The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp in significant roles.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (Disney+Hotstar)

The film will release on May 27 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The Vignesh Shivan-directorial focuses on boy who is devoid of love and affection due to his destiny. He also runs away from his mother because of the same.

Upon growing up, he acts as if he has dissociative identity disorder in a bid to woo two women and double date them and even marry them together. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabu, Nayanthara, Frank Kingsley and Prabhu Ganesan in significant roles.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+Hotstar)

The series will release on May 27 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. It begins 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith wherein Kenobi faced his biggest defeat in the form of Anakin Skywalker’s downfall and corruption.

Skywalker is shown as Kenobi’s best friend and Jedi apprentice who turns evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. It features Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Sung Kang, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Indira Vasrma and Moses Ingram in significant roles.

Emergency (Amazon Prime Video)

Carey Williams-directorial will release on May 27. The film focuses on three college students who ready for a night of partying and must weigh the pros and cons of calling the police when faced with an unexpected situation. The film features Donald Watkins, RJ Cyler, Sebastian Chacon, Maddie Nichols and Madison Thompson in significant roles.

Johnny vs Amber (discovery+)

Based on the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case that has made quite the headlines in recent days, this two-part documentary has exclusive and in-depth interviews with lawyers who have represented both the sides --- David Sherborne and Sasha Wass QC.

It focuses on evidences including video footages, text messages, photos and audio recordings used throughout the legal proceedings so far. It is available to stream in select locations.

The Miniaturist of Junagadh (YouTube)

The film is streaming since May 25 and focuses on an old artist Husyn Naqqash compelled to sell his ancestral home in western India and move with his family to Pakistan’s Karachi due to the partition in 1947.

When Kishorilal, the man has bought the house, comes to know that Naqqash is a well-known miniaturist and has a rare collection of miniatures, he tries all to get his hands on this collection. The film features Naseeruddin Shah, Rasika Duggal and Padmavati Rao in significant roles.

Ricky Gervais: Supernature (Netflix)

The special released on Netflix on May 24. Ricky Gervais can be seen talking about rules of comedy, spoiling his cats and the super actuality of nature in this stand-up special.