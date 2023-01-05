'West reacted to 'RRR' the same way Indians did': SS Rajamouli wins Best Director at New York Film Critics Circle

SS Rajamouli has made history by winning several awards in the West for his mega project, RRR that starred Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The filmmaker on January 5 won the Best Director award at the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) in the US. While accepting the award, Rajamouli said that the West reacted to RRR the same way Indians did. A section of the attendees even gave him a standing ovation and encouraged the filmmaker, when his name was announced.

In his acceptance speech The Bahubali director called cinema, a temple. He added, "With RRR, I saw the same kind of reception in the West. They were reacting the same way that Indians did.”

About the epic pre-interval drama, Rajamouli said, "It was pure joy of awe, like what in the hell we just witnessed. That is what I want my audiences to feel.”

Rajamouli arrived at the event along with his wife, Rama Rajamouli, his son and few extended family members.

Rajamouli and his family are US bound and will attend the Golden Globes 2023 on January 11. Jr NTR and Ram Charan will also be in attendance for the prestigious event.

Variance Films shared the news on its official Twitter handle and wrote, "The great @ssrajamouli accepting a well-deserved award for Best Director of 2022 from the New York Film Critics Circle. Hoping this award shows him how much joy his film has brought audiences around the world."

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played byand Jr NTR). The film's story is written by Vijayendra Prasad. The periodic drama has been submitted in 14 categories at the Oscars 2023 and won two nominations at the Golden Globes 2023.

