Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya to Prabhas' Adipurush and Ponniyin Selvan 2: Top 10 South films slated to release in 2023

One cannot deny the fact that the rage for South cinema is getting bigger in the Indian market, especially over the last few years. What has also been seen is that there has been a huge consumption of South content in the Hindi-speaking markets as well.

The year 2022 was no different as it saw South blockbusters like KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Kantara, among others, gain massive popularity among audiences. As we gear up to welcome the New Year, here's a list of 10 releases from the South to look forward to in the year 2023--

1. Waltair Veerayya

Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya is slated to open in theaters on January 13 in both Telugu and Hindi. Produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, and Mohan Cherukuri under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, Waltair Veerayya is an action drama. The movie features Shruti Haasan as the leading lady.

2. Veera Simha Reddy

Veera Simha Reddy is gearing up for Sankranthi's release on January 12, 2023. Balakrishna plays a double role in Veera Simha Reddy, an actioner directed by Gopichand. The cast includes Shruti Haasan, Duniya Vijay, and Varalaxmi.

3. Thunivu

Ajith Kumar's much-awaited film Thunivu is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. This is the third collaboration between the actor, H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor.

4. Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is an upcoming Telugu action-adventure drama film directed and written by Krish Jagarlamudi. The film stars Pawan Kumar in the lead role and Nidhhi Agerwal is the female lead. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol too recently joined the cast.

5. Ponniyin Selvan 2

Ponniyin Selvan's sequel directed by Mani Ratnam has an ensemble cast headlined by Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Karthi, among others.

The film is set to hit theatres worldwide on April 28, 2023.

6. Adipurush

Om Raut’s Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon, will release in June 16, 2023. While the movie was supposed to release on January 12, 2023, the date got postponed later. "In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16, 2023," Om Raut's note read.

7. Salaar

'KGF' creators Prashant Neel and Hombale Films are back with the crime thriller Salaar. The movie stars Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran and is set to open in theatres on September 28.

8. Jailer

Jailer, starring Rajinikanth, is reportedly set to hit the screens on April 14 next year. Rajinikanikanth plays an authority figure in Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

9. Dasara

Directed by Srikanth Odela, Dasara features Nani alongside Keerthy Suresh. The film will the movie screens on March 30.

10. Kranti

Kranti is an actioner, directed by Harikrishna, featuring Darshan Thoogudeepa, Rachitha Ram, and V Ravichandran in prominent roles. The film has been produced by B. Suresha and Shylaja Nag under the Media House Studio banner. Kranti will hit the screens in multiple languages on January 26, 2023.

